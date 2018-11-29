USI’s Rickey Named Men’s Soccer All-American

Southern Indiana men’s soccer has its first All-American.

The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) voted junior midfielder Sean Rickey to the second-team roster after he scored 28 points this season.

Rickey scored 11 goals, including five game-winners, with the Screaming eagles in 2018.

Rickey also added six assists to help him earn Midwest Region Player of the Year and first-team All-Midwest Region honors as well.

He was also named first-team All-Conference by the GLVC.

The Eagles season ended with a 13-4-1 record and their first Great Lakes Valley Conference regular season crown since 1990.

