USI’s Rick Stein Named GLVC’s Coach of the Year
University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball Coach Rick Stein has been named the Chuck Mallander Great Lakes Valley Conference Coach of the Year in a vote by the league’s head coaches.
Stein, who is earning GLVC Coach of the Year honors for the second time in his career and the first time since 2000-01, led the Screaming Eagles to the GLVC East Division title with a regular-season record of (24-4) overall and (16-2) in the GLVC.
Earlier this year, Stein became the first basketball coach in USI history to earn his 300th career victory.
In addition, senior guard Tanner Marcum has been named first-team All-GLVC, while senior forward Hannah Wascher and junior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms were named second-team All-GLVC.