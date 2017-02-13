USI’s Physical Activities Center Postpones Groundbreaking

The University of Southern Indiana is postponing its groundbreaking ceremony for the Physical Activities Center (PAC). The groundbreaking was scheduled for Friday, February 24th, but it has since been postponed until later this spring.

USI originally requested $16 million to expand and improve the pool area. The final approved project includes a remodeled 4,000 seat arena, lobby, and Kinesiology lab. The PAC’s lobby will have display cases and a Hall of Fame.

Last month, USI President Linda Bennett requested $41 million dollars for the PAC Arena Project.

A new groundbreaking date will be announced in the near future.

