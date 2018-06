Mount Vernon native Logan Brown is making his dreams of playing professional baseball come true.

The USI junior was drafted in the 35th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Atlanta Braves Wednesday.

The catcher/infielder started all 58 games last season, posting 31 runs and 40 RBIs.

Logan’s father, Kevin, also played baseball at USI. Kevin was the Texas Rangers’ top pick in the second round of the MLB Draft in 1994.

