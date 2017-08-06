USI’s Little Shot in Indianapolis

Incoming Screaming Eagles basketball freshman Emmanuel Little was shot near his home in Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The school confirmed the incident in a statement and said the injuries are non-life threatening.

According to the report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at a house party in the 6800 block of Equestrian Lane.

It also said Little, 18, was shot twice and taken to St. Vincent Hospital.

He posted on Twitter later that day and said, “Blessed to be alive right now. That could’ve went all different kinds of ways and I appreciate all the support.”

Little was a three-time letter winner at North Central High School and helped lead the Panthers to a sectional championship last season, where his team lost to eventual 4A state champion Ben Davis in the regional semifinals.

USI said in its statement that given the facts of the situation, it is hopeful Little makes a full recovery.

