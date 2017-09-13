USI’s Little to Compete for Eagles Weeks After Shooting

University of Southern Indiana freshman Emmanuel Little tells 44Sports Tuesday he is expected to play basketball this upcoming season after he was shot in Indianapolis in early August.

Little, an Indianapolis native, was a basketball standout at North Central High School.

Little says he was shot at his friend’s house during a party by someone he did not know. He was shot twice, once in the abdomen and once in the arm.

Little says he feels thankful to be alive and experience college basketball with the Eagles.



