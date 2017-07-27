USI’s Jeril Taylor Will Play Professional Basketball in Germany

University of Southern Indiana Athletics confirms with 44News Thursday that recent USI graduate and former men’s basketball standout Jeril Taylor will play professional basketball in Germany for the Giessen 46ers.

The club based in Giessen, Germany competes in the Basketball Bundesliga League (BBL), which is the highest level league of professional club basketball in Germany.

Taylor was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-GLVC last season. The Louisville native led the team for the second-straight season in scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. The senior also set a USI single-game record for scoring with 50 points in the road win at Truman State University and became the nineteenth USI player to reach 1,000 career points.

Taylor was also named the Division II Player of the Month in January 2017.

USI finished the 2016-17 campaign with a (25-5) overall record and ranked sixteenth nationally after bowing out of the NCAA Division II Tournament in the Midwest Regional.

