USI’s Jeril Taylor Named All-American

Twenty-four hours after he was named to the roster for the Reese’s All-Star game, University of Southern Indiana senior guard/forward Jeril Taylor is also an All-American, which is determined by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The All-America awards are the first for Taylor, who becomes the 22nd Screaming Eagle in USI men’s basketball history to earn the honor.

Taylor was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year and first-team All-GLVC this season. He led the team for the second-straight season in scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. The senior also set a USI single-game record for scoring with 50 points in the road win at Truman State University and became the nineteenth USI player to reach 1,000 career points.

USI finished the 2016-17 campaign with a (25-5) overall record and ranked sixteenth nationally after bowing out of the NCAA Division II Tournament in the Midwest Regional.

