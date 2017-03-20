USI’s Jeril Taylor Invited to Reese’s All-Star Game

University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball senior guard/forward Jeril Taylor has been invited to play in the NABC Reese’s Division II All-Star Game March 24 during the NCAA Division II Elite Eight at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. CT.

Previous story: Jeril Taylor translates success off the court as a full-time father.

Taylor will represent USI on the East All-Stars that are being coached by Butch Raymond, who had a legendary career in the NCC and Northern Sun Conference.

Taylor, who was the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year award, led the Screaming Eagles with 19.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The senior also set a USI single game record for scoring with 50 points in the road win at Truman State University and became the 19th USI player to reach 1,000 career points.

The first-team CCA All-Midwest Region and All-GLVC performer also was named the Division II Bulletin Player of the Month in January, the GLVC Player of the Week four times, and the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Most Valuable Player.

The NABC Reese’s All-Star teams are composed of two senior student-athletes from each of the eight regions in Division II and five senior at-large selections.

“This is a great opportunity for Jeril to showcase his skills with some of the best players in the country,” USI Head Coach Rodney said in a release. “He has worked extremely hard to become top-notch player, and to get the chance to play in the NABC Division II All-Star game is a great reward for that effort.”

Taylor is the sixth USI men’s basketball player to be selected to play in the NABC Division II All-Star Game when began in 2006. Previous USI All-Star selections are Chris Thompson (2006), Jamar Smith (2010), Brandon Hogg (2012), Aaron Nelson (2014), and Lawrence Thomas (2014). (Note: Jamar Smith was selected for the team in 2010, but did not play due to injury.)

2017 Reese’s NABC Division II All-Stars – East

No., Name, College/University, HT., Position, Hometown

0, Jeril Taylor, Southern Indiana, 6-4, Guard, Louisville, Ky.

1, Taylor Stafford, Western Washington, 6-1, Guard, Chicago, Ill.

3, Ray Anderson, Virginia Union, 6-3, Guard, Wilmington, Del.

5, Jeremiah Hill, Valdosta State, 6-2, Guard, Savannah, Ga.

11, Ken-Jah Bosley, Kentucky Wesleyan, 6-1, Guard, Richmond, Ky.

13, Adam Klie, UC San Diego, 6-4, Guard, Anchorage, Alaska

14, Josh Johnson, Kutztown, 6-8, Forward, Norristown, Pa.

15, Devin Gilligan, Southern New Hampshire, 6-5, Forward, Amherst, N.H.

24, Seab Webster, Alabama in Huntsville, 6-6, Forward, Gurley, Ala.

32, Romond Jenkins, Tarleton State, 6-7, Forward, Midwest City, Okla.

Head Coach: Butch Raymond

2017 Reese’s NABC Division II All-Stars – West

No., Name, College/University, HT., Position, Hometown

0, Phil Taylor, Shorter, 5-10, Guard, Brooklyn, N.Y.

1, Joshua Blaylock, Fort Lewis, 6-2, Guard, Lancaster, Calif.

3, Michael Mallory, Southern Connecticut, 6-1, Guard, Waterbury, Conn.

4, Braxton Reeves, East Central, 6-4, Guard, Fort Worth, Texas

5, Joe Tagarelli, Quincy, 6-5, Forward, Waunakee, Wis.

10, Keshun Sherrill, Augusta, 5-9, 160, Guard, Cleveland, N.C.

14, Aaron Lien, MSU Moorhead 6-4, Guard, Moorhead, Minn.

15, Javonte Douglas, Montevallo, 6-8, Forward, Charlotte, N.C.

23, Devin Schmidt, Delta State, 6-4, Guard, Sevierville, Tenn.

24, Seth Youngblood, Arkansas-Fort Smith, 6-1, Guard, Roland, Okla.

30, Rasheed Moore, East Stroudsburg, 6-6, Forward, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments