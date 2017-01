USI Men’s Basketball finished the month of January with an (8-2) record with help from Jeril Taylor, who is the Division II Bulletin Player of the Month.

But the Eagles will move forward without key starter, Julius Rajala, who told 44Sports he could be out between four to six weeks with a broken right thumb.

