USI’s Jennifer Leonhardt is a Finalist for Freshman of Year

University of Southern Indiana freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt is a finalist for the Division II National Freshman of the Year.

Leonhardt is one of eight freshman to make the list after compiling a 27-2 record with a 1.49 ERA and 179 strikeouts inside the pitcher’s circle this season. She’s also the Great Lakes Valley Conference Freshman of the Year and D2CCA Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year.

Leonhardt, who broke the single-season school record for wins a week ago, was named GLVC Pitcher of the Week three times in 2017 and was the Herosports.com Hero of the Week in February.

The No. 9 Screaming Eagles open the NCAA II Midwest Super Regional Thursday at Noon when they host Wayne State University in Game One of the best-of-three series at the USI Softball Field.

National Freshman of the Year honors will be announced May 24 at the NCAA Division II Softball Championship Banquet in Salem, Virginia.

