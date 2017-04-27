Home Indiana Evansville USI’s Haley Hodges Named Finalist for Division II Player of the Year April 27th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

University of Southern Indiana Softball senior catcher Haley Hodges is a Top 25 finalist for the Schutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player of the Year in an announcement by the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association.

Hodges, the reigning Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Year, is hitting .400 with eight home runs, 12 doubles and 43 RBIs in 2017. She also the record-holder for USI’s single-season and career-record holder in home runs and RBIs.

Hodges has twice been named GLVC Player of the Week this year and has helped lead the Screaming Eagles to a No. 5 ranking in the latest NFCA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll as well as the top spot in the latest NCAA II Midwest Region rankings.

This marks the second straight year that Hodges has been named a Top 25 finalist for National Player of the Year honors after finding a spot on the Top 10 list a year ago. Hodges is one of two players from the GLVC and four players from the Midwest Region to be named a Top 25 finalist.

