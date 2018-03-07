USI Women’s Hoops Prepares for NCAA Tourney

For the fourth time this year and third time in 13 days, USI Women’s Basketball will face Great Lakes Valley Conference foe Lewis University.

The two teams will meet in the opening round of the NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament Friday at 11 a.m. CT in Ashland, Ohio.

The Screaming Eagles (26-4), who rose to No. 15 in the latest WBCA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, are 2-1 against Lewis this season. USI defeated the Flyers, 76-68, in the GLVC Tournament semifinals last weekend after suffering a 72-71 setback to Lewis in the regular-season finale. The Eagles defeated Lewis, 67-56, in the GLVC-opener in December.

USI enters this weekend’s regional as the No. 3 seed, while the Flyers (23-7) are the No. 6 seed.



