USI Women’s Basketball Team Welcomes Kennedy Williams

University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball have announced that sophomore Kennedy Williams of Bowling Green State University will be transferring to play for the Screaming Eagles the 2018 to 2019 season.

Williams averaged 3.1 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 8.3 minutes per game in the 2017 to 2018 season while playing for Bowling Green. During their game against Kent State university, she scored a season-high 10 points.

“We are excited to add Kennedy to our USI family,” says USI Head Coach Rick Stein. “Kennedy is an explosive guard that can produce in so many ways. She can fill it up from three-point range and can get to the rim, finish and draw fouls.”

“Kennedy really understands the game and has a great knack for getting her teammates the ball at the right time,” Stein continued. “Her collegiate experience is a real positive and definitely helps us fill some gaps lost to graduation.”

Williams will be joining an incoming class that includes 6 foot 1 forward Ashlynn Brown and 6-foot-1 guard Samantha LaPlaca.

Brown was Northern Lakes and Division I District Player of the Year. She was also a first team All-Ohio performer as a senior in 2017 to 2018, averaging 17.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

LaPlaca earned first-team All-Conference honors and won the Parma Amateur Athlete Award as a senior after averaging 23 points and 13 rebounds per game in the 2017 to 2018 season. While playing for Normandy High School, she set a single-season record for made three-pointers as well as breaking the all-time scoring record.

USI is coming off its second straight Great Lakes Valley Conference East Division title after going 26-5 overall and 16-2 in the GLVC.

The Eagles advanced to the championship of GLVC Tournament and to the NCAA II Tournament for the second time in four years

