USI Women’s Basketball Signs Two for 2018

The Screaming Eagles have two athletes crossing the border from Ohio to play basketball for the USI women.

Forward Ashlynn Brown (Perrysburg, Ohio) and guard Samantha LaPlaca (Parma Heights, Ohio) signed their National Letters of Intent to join the program, according a press release from the athletic department.

Brown is a senior at Perrysburg High School after earning second-team All-State honors as a junior.

She averaged 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in 2016-17.

LaPlaca is also a senior, attending Normandy High School.

The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior, helping the Invaders to a runner-up finish in sectionals last season.

Next up for USI is a home game Thursday against Ohio Dominican University.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

