USI Women Finish Thanksgiving Classic 2-0

Southern Indiana women’s basketball finished with a clean slate in the team’s Thanksgiving Classic after the Screaming Eagles defeated Michigan Tech Sunday.

USI beat Lake Erie College 80-38 Saturday, which meant after an 80-65 win over the Huskies, the Screagles joined Bellarmine University at 2-0 on the weekend.

Imani Guy led the way for USI with a career-high 25 points.

Next up for the Screaming Eagles is a Dec. 1 home game against Bellarmine.

Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. from the Physical Activities Center.

