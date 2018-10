The USI women’s soccer team advanced to the GLVC semifinals for the first time since the new millennium with a 2-0 win over Maryville Sunday.

Sophomore Maggie Winter scored both of the team’s goals as senior goalkeeper Emily Hopkins and the Screaming Eagles defense combined for the shutout.

Next up for Southern Indiana is a final four matchup with Rockhurst at the Woehrle Athletic Complex in Jeffersonville, Ind.

