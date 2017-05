USI Softball wins the first NCAA Tournament game ever hosted on its home field with a 5-1 over Grand Valley State.

The Great Lakes Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, Jennifer Leonhardt, went for the complete game, and led the team to its 25th win.. That ties the single-season record on the year.

USI will face Saginaw Valley State Friday at Noon. Catch highlights and more with Nick Ruffolo on 44News at 6, 9 and 10.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments