USI Welcomes Incoming Students With Move-In Day

It’s the beginning of a new chapter for students on Evansville’s west side. The University of Southern Indiana welcomed freshman into their new home for the upcoming school year.

Students checked in to pick up their housing key, USI “swag,” and parking permits. The welcome week crews helped new students move their belongings into the dorms.

Many students say what they’re looking forward to most is making new friends and memories.

Classes begin Monday for USI students.

