USI Walks-Off In First Game of Super Regionals

The Screaming Eagles have the advantage in the second game of the best-of-three super regional against Wayne State after beating the Warriors 3-2 in game one.

Jennifer Leonhardt (28-2) went the distance and added to her program-record win total for the season after USI is able to walk-off in the final inning on a fielder’s choice.

However, the celebration should not start yet as Wayne State fell behind to UMSL in the previous round and was able to win two straight to advance.

First pitch in game two is Friday at 2:30 p.m.

