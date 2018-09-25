44News | Evansville, IN

USI Waives Application Fees This Week

September 25th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Now is the time to apply for undergraduate admission at the University of Southern Indiana.  The university is waiving its $40 application fee until Friday, September 28.

It’s part of College GO! week, sponsored by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

Prospective students should enter the promo code “collegego18” while applying to have the fee waived.

Along with being considered for admission, applicants will be considered for merit-based scholarships.

Click Here to apply.

Melissa Greathouse

