The Screaming Eagles had a 2-1 set lead and a 7-1 points lead in the fourth set, but Missouri-St. Louis was still able to come back and prevail in five sets Saturday.

USI drops to 12-16 (5-10 GLVC) on the year with the 19-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21, 13-15 loss.

Southern Indiana still has a chance at the postseason, but a spot in the GLVC tournament became more difficult to achieve with the loss on Senior Day.

