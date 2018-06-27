USI Volleyball Camp Over a Decade Old, Going Strong

Head coach Leah Mercer has led Southern Indiana volleyball since the early 2000s and the annual volleyball camp on the school’s campus is almost just as experienced.

Over 100 student-athletes across grades 4-12 packed the PAC for the final day of the June 25-27 session.

The last few hours featured a round-robin tournament by age group with the winners announced at the end of the camp.

Each USI volleyball player who volunteered as a coach for the event then gave out a “Coach’s Award” to the camper that provided the most heart and positive attitude throughout the three-day event.

To register for the second session, which runs July 9-11, visit the team’s website.

