USI to Visit IU November 1

Indiana University tells Sports Director JoJo Gentry that University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will visit IU November 1 for an exhibition game at Assembly Hall.

Jeff Rabjohn of peegs.com was the first to report the matchup. 44News reached out to USI Athletics, but no one was available for comment. IU has not released official information about the game.



USI will face two Division I programs in three days with an exhibition contest at Butler University November 3 at Hinkle Fieldhouse.



This story will be updated.

