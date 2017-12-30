44News | Evansville, IN

USI Uses Charity Stripe to Down No. 9 Lake Superior State

USI Uses Charity Stripe to Down No. 9 Lake Superior State

December 30th, 2017 Indiana, Sports, USI

Facebook Twitter

The Southern Indiana men’s basketball team scored 60 points in the second half to defeat No. 9 Lake Superior State 94-77.

USI hit a school-record 44 free throws, including 33 straight, in the home win over the Lakers.

Alex Stein led the scoring with 31 points on 7-12 shooting as the junior guard finished 14-14 at the free throw line.

The Screaming Eagles return to action Sunday with a matchup at the Physical Activities Center against Ohio Valley University.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.