USI Uses Charity Stripe to Down No. 9 Lake Superior State

The Southern Indiana men’s basketball team scored 60 points in the second half to defeat No. 9 Lake Superior State 94-77.

USI hit a school-record 44 free throws, including 33 straight, in the home win over the Lakers.

Alex Stein led the scoring with 31 points on 7-12 shooting as the junior guard finished 14-14 at the free throw line.

The Screaming Eagles return to action Sunday with a matchup at the Physical Activities Center against Ohio Valley University.

