USI Updates Progress on New Physical Activity Center
USI reports that progress has been made on the Physical Activity Center arena and the projects surrounding it.
They say the new kinesiology lab is nearly complete, and that they’re finished digging a tunnel under University Boulevard.
University officials also report that improvements to Bennett Lane and Parking Lot C are winding down.
Construction crews are now working on the concrete lower level walls of the arena and putting in the building footings.