44News | Evansville, IN

USI Updates Progress on New Physical Activity Center

USI Updates Progress on New Physical Activity Center

August 2nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

USI reports that progress has been made on the Physical Activity Center arena and the projects surrounding it.

They say the new kinesiology lab is nearly complete, and that they’re finished digging a tunnel under University Boulevard.

University officials also report that improvements to Bennett Lane and Parking Lot C are winding down.

Construction crews are now working on the concrete lower level walls of the arena and putting in the building footings.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.