USI Unveils New Screaming Eagles Athletic Arena

That fresh paint, and new construction smell is bringing out University of Southern Indiana students, athletes, school officials and alumni to checkout the new athletic arena.

Two years of construction is nothing compared to how long some people have waited to replace the Physical Activities Center with the Screaming Eagles Arena. USI’s new Screaming Eagles arena is officially open welcoming students athletes and the Tri-state community. 90,000 square feet is enough room to house 4,800 fans in the arena. For athletes the courts aren’t the only big deal.

“The locker rooms man are just way beyond the division 2 level,” says USI Senior and basketball player Alex Stein.

Others say they are impressed with the space.

“It’s almost like a mini ford center,” says USI alum Sean O’Daniel.

Basketball, and volleyball games will be held as well as commencement ceremonies.

“It looks like seating is going to be a lot more easy and better and more viewable for the parents and everybody that attends and watches their child graduate,” says O’Daniel.

The Screaming Eagles arena has multiple amenities including a fan store, 4 box suites, 4 scoreboard monitors, 3 concession stands, and a large varsity club room.

“This building is going to be used for more than just sporting events. I know they are making it sound like there are going to be concerts here,” says Stein.

Athletes and USI alum say they are proud of the university expanding opportunities for athletes, and the community.

“I was here as a student in the early 1980’s and this facility this whole campus is completely different now than what it was even back 30-35 years ago,” says O’Daniel.

Stein says, “I know there is just a whole lot of excitement behind this building and I know teams will have a lot of fun at practice and playing here in front of big crowds.”

The Screaming Eagles arena will also be used as an emergency shelter during severe weather in Evansville.

