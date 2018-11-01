USI Unveils Fuquay Welcome Center

The new entrance to the University of Southern Indiana is open for prospective students. The Fuquay Welcome Center is now the starting point for all campus visits led by student ambassadors.

It’s also a key part of the recruitment process. Prospective students will meet with current students in a lounge area.

There are also places to meet with counselors one-on-one. Educators say a positive experience increases the likelihood a student will enroll at USI.

Student Ambassador Riley Cornett says, “The amount of visitors that are coming to our campus now is just unheard of compared to previous years and I feel like this building, it does bring such a ‘wow’ factor to this building as Dr. President Don Rochon said, he said when students come into this building they say ‘wow’ because it does welcome students way better than our previous location and it is just a great use of space.”

Another unique feature of the Fuquay Welcome Center is an innovative green roof.

There are also picnic tables and benches on the roof for visitors.

