USI and UE Presidents Issue Statements on Trump's Immigration Restriction January 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

With Trump’s current executive order on immigration restriction, two Evansville college presidents, Linda Bennett (USI) and Tom Kazee (UE) have issued statements. President Donald Trump enacted an immigration restriction order that includes a 90-day ban on citizens from Syria, Lybia, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Iraq, and Sudan.

Tom Kazee says the University of Evansville thrives on the diversity of its students, staff, and faculty. Kazee’s full statement is below:

“The University of Evansville draws it strength from the broad diversity of its students, staff, and faculty. Our mission as an institution of higher education affiliated with the United Methodist Church calls us to create and sustain an environment in which people from all nations, cultures, and religions feel safe and supported as they pursue an education. The recent executive order restricting immigration to the United States by residents of seven countries contradicts the values of openness and inclusion that support UE’s educational mission and core identity. We urge the administration to rescind this order, and we encourage political leaders from all parties and branches of government to strengthen the protections that our nation has historically extended to immigrants and refugees who want to improve their lives by working and studying in the United States. We are proud to affirm our unequivocal support for the members of our community who come from nations affected by this executive order. These students, faculty, staff, and administrators have made enormous contributions to the educational and cultural environment of the University and of the Evansville community, and we will do everything in our power to protect their right to work and study here. At UE, we stand by the principle that access to a quality education for all, including international, refugee and undocumented students, is essential for a world that is safer and better prepared to deal with the challenges we face.”

Currently the school has students studying from the impacted countries of Syria, Somalia, and Iran.

Linda Bennett says she urges the community to be vigilant and well-informed. Her full statement is below:

“In the wake of President Trump’s executive order related to immigration, I want to assure our students, faculty and staff that we are following developments closely and with deep concern for the well-being of our community and our nation. Those who go through the visa process know there is careful review of every case. That review process intensified after September 11, 2001. The coming days and weeks will bring clarification and additional executive, court and congressional action. I urge our community to be vigilant and well informed. To our students, faculty and staff who are with us from around the world, you are part of the USI family. We are a stronger community because you are here.”

Currently USI has two Libyan students and one Yemeni faculty member on campus.

