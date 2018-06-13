Home Indiana Evansville USI and UE Men’s Soccer Coaches Face off in World Cup Prediction Show June 13th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Sports, UE, USI

Southern Indiana and the University of Evansville men’s soccer teams take their rivalry indoors for a battle of soccer wits.

The World Cup starts Thursday in Russia and the head coach of both teams will share their thoughts in a three-part special on 44News.

Mat Santoro of the USI Screaming Eagles shook things up in the group stage and early rounds, but his champion is no longshot.

Marshall Ray of UE was the opposite, picking many favorites in the group stage while having a team not named Brazil, Germany, Argentina or Spain take the trophy.

Part one airs Wednesday, June 13 with part two airing June 15 and the final segment airing Sunday, June 17.

Catch the segments, as well as the 2018 World Cup on FOX44.

The background graphic used in the segments is courtesy of MGN.

