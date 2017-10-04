USI Trustees Announce Presidential Search Committee Members

The University of Southern Indiana Board of Trustees named the people who will serve on the presidential search committee. Board Chair, Harold Calloway, is leading the committe, which is charged with bringing forward candidates for the full board’s approval to fill the spot currently held by President Linda Bennett.

The committee will work with a firm for the national search.

In August, Bennett, who is the university’s third president, announced her plans to retire after serving as the president for nine years. Her last day is June 30, 2018.

The members of the search committee include:

– Harold Calloway (chair), chair of USI Board of Trustees

– John Dunn, member of USI Board of Trustees

– Jeffrey Knight, member of USI Board of Trustees

– Ronald Romain ’73, second vice chair of USI Board of Trustees

– Anjali Patel ’19, student member of USI Board of Trustees

– Kevin Hammett ’90, chair of USI Foundation Board of Directors

– Steven Bridges ’89 M’95, vice president for Finance and Administration

– James Beeby, dean of the College of Liberal Arts

– Mayola Rowser ’95 M’99 D’05, Director of Graduate Studies

– Andrea Gentry ’05, chair of Administrative Senate, Director of Development

– Charles Conaway, Director of Master of Arts in English program, associate professor of English

– Kent Scheller, professor of Physics

– Adrian Gentle, associate professor of Mathematics

– Ronda Priest, associate professor of Sociology

– Travis Dickison ’15, chair of Staff Council, Administrative Assistant

Ex officio members include:

– Andrew Lenhardt, executive director of Human Resources

– Kindra Strupp, associate vice president for Marketing and Communications

The search process is expected to be complete by Spring 2018.

Comments

comments