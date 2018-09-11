USI to Offer Dementia Patient Care Training

The University of Southern Indiana is offering dementia care training for nursing home staff members in Indiana.

USI’s Center for Healthy Aging and wellness received a $789,000 grant from the Indiana State Department of Health to fund the project called “Building a Dementia-Competent Nursing Home Workforce.” The project is a collaboration Teepa Snow to improve the lives of people living with dementia and transform the culture of dementia care.

The project will focus on nursing home staff with the following three main goals:

Building a dementia-competent certified nursing assistant (CNA) workforce by offering opportunities to embed the PAC training model into 25 CNA schools state-wide

Integrating PAC curriculum into new staff orientation in Indiana nursing homes

Developing an advanced course for current PAC-certified trainers and coaches in Indiana nursing homes.

“USI is fortunate to have a partnership with Teepa’s Positive Approach to Care where we can continue to collaborate to improve the lives of people living with dementia in Indiana,” said Dr. Katie Ehlman, associate professor of gerontology and director of the Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness. “We know a project like this has the potential to make a difference state-wide in developing and expanding caregiver skills.”

The Alzheimer’s Association reports that 110,000 Indiana residents are currently living with dementia, and that number is expected to increase to 130,000 by 2025.

Applications are being accepted for the three project areas. Click here to for more information on how to get involved.

