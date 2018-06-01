Home Indiana Evansville USI to Consolidate Three Health Centers to One Location June 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana has announced plans to consolidate its three Community Health Centers in Evansville into one location starting on September 1st, 2018.

Glenwood Leadership Academy, the first community health center opened by USI, will still provide patient care.

The Cedar Hall Community School location will be open one Wednesday a month, and the Lodge Community School will be closed.

Dean of USI’s College of Nursing and Health Professions Dr. Ann White said the decision was based on a lack of continued grant funding.

“We remain committed to providing primary care services to our patients, but with the lack of grant funding, it made the most sense for us to consolidate our efforts at Glenwood,” said White.

The staff has been notified all the changes and patients will receive notification letters in the coming days.

Employment at the Glenwood health center or through the College of Nursing and Health Professions is being offered to the staff.

