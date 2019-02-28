HomeSportsUSI Sports USI Sweeps UIS February 28th, 2019 John Rawlings Indiana, Sports, USI Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Tumblr WhatsApp Both Eagle squads go on the road and emerge victorious. Comments comments Related Posts 44Weather Forecast Wabash Valley College Chasing a Championship Kia, Hyundai Recalls Over Half Million Vehicles Due to Fire Risk Coroner Rules Firefighter Death a Homicide Rami Malek Possible Contender for James Bond Villain Lane Closures Set for FixFor41 Project