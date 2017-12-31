USI Sweeps at Home to Close 2017

Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams both won convincingly to close out 2017.

The USI men started Sunday with a 95-69 win over Ohio Valley University.

The Screaming Eagles trailed at the half, but outscored the Fighting Scots 57-30 after the break for a decisive victory.

Alex Stein led all scorers with 24 points.

On the women’s side, USI jumped out to an 18-0 lead to start the game and cruised to an 83-46 win over Grace College.

Southern Indiana now hosts another doubleheader Thursday, when both teams face GLVC foe University of Missouri-St.Louis.

The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m.

Comments

comments