USI Sweeps at Home to Close 2017

December 31st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI

Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams both won convincingly to close out 2017.

The USI men started Sunday with a 95-69 win over Ohio Valley University.

The Screaming Eagles trailed at the half, but outscored the Fighting Scots 57-30 after the break for a decisive victory.

Alex Stein led all scorers with 24 points.

On the women’s side, USI jumped out to an 18-0 lead to start the game and cruised to an 83-46 win over Grace College.

Southern Indiana now hosts another doubleheader Thursday, when both teams face GLVC foe University of Missouri-St.Louis.

The women’s game tips off at 5:30 p.m.

