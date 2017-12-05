USI Suspends Fraternity Indefinitely, First Time Since 1990’s

University of Southern Indiana officials are speaking after revoking the charter of a campus fraternity amid alcohol hazing violations.

USI initially placed the Indiana Lambda Chapter of Phi Delta Theta under an interim suspension, pending an investigation.

Although USI Dean of Students, Dr. Bryan Rush said he cannot reveal how many students are involved.

This is the first time USI has removed a fraternity since the 1990’s, and the students involved in the investigation could face expulsion.

Rush said the fraternity’s letters will be removed from the campus home and students will have to find different living arrangements.

“Last night I saw some guys with some broken hearts, this is something that’s a part of their identity as a college student and we recognize that, and again this is why we as a university did not make this decision lightly,” Rush said, “We want to make sure we are not going to police their affiliation as friends. We are going to police and make sure that they do not affiliate under their emblems, under their letters, and that there aren’t any types of underground activities of Phi Delta Theta.”

Rush also said the incident that sparked the investigation happened off-campus, and the investigation revealed five different violations of the university’s Code of Conduct.

