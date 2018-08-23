Home Indiana Evansville USI Students React To President Trump’s Upcoming Visit To Evansville August 23rd, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville, Indiana

Many people are excited to see the president in Evansville next Thursday at the Ford Center.

Some students at the University of Southern Indiana say they’re using his visit as a chance to voice their opinions on his policies. A barometer full of many emotions can be expected when President Trump visits the ford center in downtown Evansville next Thursday.

The president is expected to talk about how his economic policies have impacted Hoosiers.

For USI students there’s a range of likes and dislikes for president trump.

Sophomore Emma Woods is president of the USI Democrats and said, “For some students it’s really important for them to just get the knowledge it’s good to find out more about their federal government, their legislature, finding out more about there communities by having trump come to town.”

Austin Clausheide is happy president trump is coming to town. He would attend the rally but his studies are calling. “I’m excited I like what he’s been doing, I know many other people probably don’t but that’s my opinion I’m going to attest for it.”

Most students say they like to have their voices heard throughout the community.

Kim Wyat said “‘I’m excited it’s not every day or even every year that a president comes to your town, so I’m excited to see what he has to say.”

Despite political differences – Kim says her friends are friends.

Wyat said, “Not all my friends and I have the same views, so I’m excited, I like trump, I think he’s doing decent for a president you’re not going to like every decision he makes, but you’re not going to like every decision any president makes.”

Clausheide said, “He’s been working hard, many people probably don’t like him because of what he says on twitter, and social media and such, you got to put that stuff aside and let him do his job.”

Emma says no matter your political beliefs – it’s important to understand the president’s policies.

Woods said, “It’s also important that we learn what his polices are and how it affects us personally.”

Many of the students I spoke to said they would like to attend the rally – but they have school obligations.

