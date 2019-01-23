USI Students Offering Tax Preparations to Community

Certain individuals in the community that may need some help with their taxes can get it for free from a group of USI students.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program (VITA) is made up of USI students in the Romain College of Business that will provide free federal and state income tax preparation for the people that qualify for the service.

“We have 15 students enrolled in the program this year,” said Dr. Brett Bueltel, assistant professor of accounting. “Our students are excited for the opportunity to serve our community and gain real world experience preparing tax returns.”

VITA programs assist individuals with low-to-moderate income tax services at no cost to the tax payer. Students will interview and prepare the taxes for those tax payers who make an appointment for the service.

Individuals interested in utilizing this service will need to bring their tax information, photo identification cards, and social security cards for themselves for any dependents. International students will need to bring their passports and visas.

The sessions will be held by appointment in room 1004 in the Business and Engineering Center each Monday from February 4th through March 18th

Appointments can be made by contacting the Romain College of Business at 812-464-1718.

