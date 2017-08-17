USI Students Moving On Campus For Fall Semester

The excitement is in the air as new USI students start moving in to begin the fall semester. New students are kicking off welcome week by checking in at the Physical Activities Center (PAC).

Students are also reuniting with their orientation leaders, known as ‘amigos’. The amigos are available to any student that needs help or has questions, including anything from getting parking decals for their cars to helping them figure out how to get to their classes.

Welcome week festivities don’t stop at check-in, USI Amigo Tim Luczak says there’s tons of fun in store.

Luczak said, “We have like all these fun events that happen on campus. We have this welcome bash that has a whole bunch of…we have karaoke, bingo, live band karaoke, other just fun activities that everyone can go to, and free food. Free food’s a big thing.”

Returning students will begin moving in Friday, and once everyone is settled, classes start on Monday morning.

