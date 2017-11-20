USI Students Freshen Up Decades Old Tradition

Lighting a tradition started 27 years ago, 1990, when students would light a 20 foot tree in one of the many University of Southern Indiana buildings. When the quad turned into the main hangout at USI — the tradition moved there as well. Now, 9 years later, the students are trying to liven up the tradition.

The event began as it always does, with a caroling session that may have gone on a little bit too long to an outsider looking in. Anyone could tell that the students were loving it.

The new segments of the ceremony including things like a trackless train ride for the younger ones, a snow globe photo shoot opportunity and much, much more.

