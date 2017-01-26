Home Indiana Evansville USI Students Earn Top Honors At Regional Theatre Festival January 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

University of Southern Indiana students bring home top honors from a regional theatre festival. The Region III Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF), held in Indianapolis, hosts about 18,000 students from colleges and universities nationwide. This event gives theater departments and students a chance to showcase their work, including theatrical design such as lighting, costumes, scenery, and sound.

Nearly 40 USI students, professors and staff members traveled to the festival, which included USI’s production of Mr. Burns, which was the school’s fourth theatre production presented at the KCACTF.

USI senior Austin Tenbarge won the Outstanding Lighting Design Award for his design of Slaughter City. Nicholas Smith, a senior, won Honorable Mention for his Lighting Design for Oedipus Rex.

Four USI students will advance to the National competition at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The students who will advance include: Rachel Thomas (senior) for lighting design on The Glass Menagerie (she won national competition in lighting in 2015 and 2016); Fred Kelley (junior) honorable mention for sound design on Mr. Burns; John Merritt (junior) for costume desgin on the The Glass Menagerie; and Rachel Clark (junior) won the Theatrical Design Excellence award for her costume design for In The Red and Brown Water.

This is the third year in a row that USI design students have won national awards and advance to represent the school at the finals in Washington, D.C.

