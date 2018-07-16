USI Student Government Association Elects New President

The Student Government Association at USI has elected its new president for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Bradley Flittner, a junior businesses management major with a marketing minor from Evansville, will assume the position of president following three years of service with SGA as a student representative for the Romain College of Business.

“I am gleaming with optimism for the upcoming year as the new student body president,” said Flittner. “I have an amazing team surrounding me this year and I truly believe we will be overseeing some phenomenal changes and advancement for the entire campus.”

Flittner and his team plan to focus on working with the Disabilities Resource to better accommodate both students and guests with disabilities on campus. He has also said that he and his team plan on continuing SGA’s efforts for organizations to have graduation stoles and cords.

Flittner is familiar to his new title at SGA, as he served as class president at the EVSC New Tech Institute where he graduated from.

