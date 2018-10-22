USI Strengthens Research and Development Partnership

The University of Southern Indiana is strengthening its research and development (R&D) partnership through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.

This agreement is between the university, Naval Surface Warfare Center, and Crane Division (NSWC Crane).

A formal CRADA signing ceremony took place October 22 at Crane, solidifying an agreement that NSWC Crane and USI will use the CRADA to study chemical reactions.

“We are excited to embark on this latest chapter of our partnership with NSWC Crane,” said Dr. Ronald Rochon, USI president. “It’s this kind of research and project that showcases the breadth of knowledge and talent that our faculty and students have to offer here at USI. We are honored to be part of a project that not only has a regional impact, but the potential to impact the well-being of individuals on a global scale.”

Dr. Jonathan Dilger, the Director of Research for NSWC Crane and the Principle Investigator for this CRADA, says this research comes from a military need to study the chemical outputs of special munitions and pyrotechnic reactions.

“The safe, small-scale characterization of chemical emissions from pyrotechnics should greatly aid in the formulation of next-generation devices that are more environmentally-friendly and sustainable,” said Dr. Brian Bohrer, USI assistant professor of chemistry. “I’m excited for the opportunities this collaboration provides for the USI community, including faculty and students, to contribute to this critical field of research.”

Brooke Pyne, the Technology Transfer and Small Business Innovation Research Manager at NSWC Crane, says the ongoing partnership with USI continues to grow and impact the region.

NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electronic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi- spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today’s Warfighter.

Comments

comments