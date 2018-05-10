Home Indiana Evansville USI Space Craft To Be Deployed In 2019 May 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

After being put through a series of tests and verification’s, The University of Southern Indiana UNITE CubeSat, a micro-satellite which is the first spacecraft to be built at USI, has completed all of its tests and will be sent for deployment from the International Space Station in early 2019.

The satellite, who’s construction was made possible by a NASA Undergraduate Student Instrument Project grant, passed its final Vibration Test in Indianapolis on Tuesday, April 17th.

Additional testing also took place at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Morehead State University.

Dr. Glenn Kissel, associate professor of engineering, as well as a team of USI students, designed, constructed, and programmed the CubeSat to meet NASA specifications.

The CubeSat has been lauded by NASA and the Indiana Space Grant Consortium for both their efforts and accomplishments.

The UNITE CubeSat will be delivered to Houston later this summer, where it will then be placed in a cargo resupply ship by NASA for delivery to the ISS in November.

Once deployed, the CubeSat is scheduled to measure plasma in the lower ionosphere for 18 months, after which it will return to Earth as part of a plan to measure orbital decay.

Images of the UNITE CubeSat and the USI team can be found on the USI Photography website:http://usiphotos.zenfolio.com/cubesat2018

Comments

comments