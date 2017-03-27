USI Softball’s Haley Hodges Named GLVC Player of the Week

The Great Lakes Valley conference named Screaming Eagles senior catcher Haley Hodges as their Player of the Week for softball in an announcement by the league office this afternoon.

Hodges hit .579 with a home run and eight RBIs to lead the No. 14 Screaming Eagles to a 5-1 record on the road this past week.

For the season, Hodges is batting .381 with a team-leading six homers and 30 RBIs.

She also added another title of record-holder in USI’s doubleheader sweep of Midwest Region foe Trevecca Nazarene University, becoming USI’s all-time leader in home runs and RBIs.

USI plays again Wednesday at home when it hosts Kentucky Wesleyan College in a doubleheader.

