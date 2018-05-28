44News | Evansville, IN

USI Softball Wins Division II National Title

May 28th, 2018 USI

The University of Southern Indiana has another championship to put in the trophy case.

USI softball defeated Saint Anselm 8-3 Monday to win the best-of-three series and capture the first women’s sports title in Screaming Eagles history.

Southern Indiana defeated the Hawks 4-0 in the first game of the day thanks to a combined shutout in the circle from sophomore Jennifer Leonhardt and junior Haylee Smith.

The Screaming Eagles took a 1-0 series lead into the second game, where USI scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning.

That big lead to start the game would turn into a trophy.

Claire Johnson, Caitlyn Bradley, Mena Fulton and Leonhardt would all earn All-Tournament honors.

Leonhardt was also named the Most Outstanding Player.

USI did not lose a game the entire championship tournament.

Screaming Eagles athletics as a whole also won Division II national titles in men’s basketball in 1995, and in baseball in 2010 and 2014.

Video courtesy of WDBJ in Roanoke, Va.

