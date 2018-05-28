Home Sports USI USI Softball Wins Division II National Title May 28th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo USI

The University of Southern Indiana has another championship to put in the trophy case.

USI softball defeated Saint Anselm 8-3 Monday to win the best-of-three series and capture the first women’s sports title in Screaming Eagles history.

Southern Indiana defeated the Hawks 4-0 in the first game of the day thanks to a combined shutout in the circle from sophomore Jennifer Leonhardt and junior Haylee Smith.

The Screaming Eagles took a 1-0 series lead into the second game, where USI scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning.

That big lead to start the game would turn into a trophy.

Claire Johnson, Caitlyn Bradley, Mena Fulton and Leonhardt would all earn All-Tournament honors.

Leonhardt was also named the Most Outstanding Player.

USI did not lose a game the entire championship tournament.

Screaming Eagles athletics as a whole also won Division II national titles in men’s basketball in 1995, and in baseball in 2010 and 2014.

Video courtesy of WDBJ in Roanoke, Va.

