USI Softball Transforms Last Year's Nerves to Serious Business at NCAA Championship May 23rd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

USI Softball is making its second straight NCAA Championship appearance, and isn’t shying away from going for it all.

The Screaming Eagles, seeded eighth, will face top seed North Georgia Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.

USI Head Coach Sue Kunkle admits last year’s early exit was due to nerves. But, that energy from the 2017 season is transforming into serious business.



