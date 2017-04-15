USI Softball Sweeps Lewis To Keep Pace In GLVC

The Screaming Eagles capped a four-game sweep on the weekend with two wins over University of Wisconsin-Parkside and 4-1 and 2-1 wins over Lewis University.

In the doubleheader against Lewis, Jennifer Leonhardt and Caitlyn Bradley combined to allow one earned run over 14 innings pitched, with the latter getting the win in game two.

USI (17-5 GLVC) has now won seven games in a row and continues the momentum as they battle Rockhurst (16-4 GLVC) for first place.

