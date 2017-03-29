USI Softball Sweeps Doubleheader vs. Kentucky Wesleyan

After an 8-0 victory in the first game, the Screaming Eagles were able to earn a narrow victory in the second game 2-1.

Jennifer Leonhardt pitched a shutout and reigning Softball GLVC Player of the Week Haley Hodges went 3-4 to start the day, while USI needed a double play in the final inning to escape the night-cap.

The 10th-ranked Southern Indiana team is now 26-6 on the year.

Next up for the Eagles is a doubleheader against McKendree University in conference play.

