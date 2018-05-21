USI Softball Soars to NCAA Championship with New Superstitions

USI Softball hopes to work more magic as the Screaming Eagles make their second straight NCAA Championship appearance.

The Eagles will travel to Salem, Virginia Tuesday morning to face No. 1 University of North Georgia Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. The Eagles enter this week’s tournament as the No. 8 seed in the eight-team field.

44News asked USI players how they plan to spend the eight-hour bus ride to the NCAA Tournament. They tell Sports Director JoJo Gentry watching Harry Potter has kept their post-season winning streak alive, and continues to be a superstitious tradition.

“He’s been with us all through the post-season,” said Marleah Fossett, a senior first baseman. “It calms our nerves.”



USI Head Coach Sue Kunkle says she wears head phones during those Harry Potter marathons, but would dye her hair pink if the Eagles win a national title.

“I’d spray paint my hair pink and coach third base if we win,” Kunkle said.

UNG (61-2) carries a 19-game winning streak into the tournament after capturing the title in 2015.







